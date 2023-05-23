Vietnam veterans receive Quilts of Valor during reunion in Townsend

The Vietnam Veterans Reunion was in Townsend this year, where many veterans received quilts honoring them.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Veterans in Townsend received quilts honoring them on Tuesday, during a reunion of veterans.

Organizers presented Quilts of Valor for the Vietnam Veterans Reunion at Talley Ho Inn, starting at 2 p.m. There, military veterans and their families could gather to enjoy each other's company and reflect on their service.

The Quilts of Valor mission started in 2003, and aims to create quilts for veterans that say, "Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation." Anyone interested in creating a quilt of valor can reach out to them for patterns, size requirements and steps to make it special.

"It's an honor, there's no doubt about that. But the thing about it, just about everybody, well all of them I'd say, should have gotten it instead of me," said Sam Hilemon, a veteran who attended the reunion.

The quilts need to be handmade, either hand-quilted or machine-quilted and are awarded to a servicemember or veteran who was touched by war. Only quilts that follow the mission's specific requirement can be called a "Quilt of Valor."