Wall of red poppies honors the sacrifices of nearly 650,000 military men and women since WWI

USAA said the wall contains more than 645,000 artificial poppies — one for each life lost in the line of duty since World War One.

WASHINGTON — USAA is honoring the sacrifices of military men and women who laid down their lives for others this Memorial Day with a wall filled with hundreds of thousands of red poppy flowers.

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance for the men and women who've made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf.

For the past two years, USAA has created a 133 foot-long Poppy Wall of Honor at the National Mall in Washington D.C. This year, it contains more than 645,000 artificial poppies, one for each life lost in the line of duty since World War I.

"So many young Americans gave their lives, and while we can mourn that, we should just thank the good lord that such young heroes lived and were willing to sacrifice, and they should take a moment to reflect and remember that, because it's why we have such great freedoms today," John Bird, the Senior Vice President of Military Affairs at USAA, said.

The wall is filled with flowers on one side and facts about U.S. conflicts on the other.

USAA said it is making it available to more people this year by presenting the educational panels of the wall digitally.

There are other ways you can honor fallen heroes this Memorial Day. You can wear a red poppy on Memorial Day, dedicate one on social media through Snapchat, or show support to families who've lost a military loved one through the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.