Sections of Tazewell Pike and Emory Road in Corryton to be named after fallen Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

Lawmakers will designate the sections of highway in Corryton as the "SSG Ryan C. Knauss Memorial Highway" on June 20 at 2 p.m.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — East Tennessee lawmakers will soon dedicate two sections of highways that run through Corryton in honor of fallen East Tennessee Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss.

Knauss' family, Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) and Rep. Dave Wright (R-Corryton) will attend the naming ceremony on Monday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at the Gibbs Ruritan Club at 7827 Tazewell Pike.

The segment of Tazewell Pike between Henegar Road and Gibbs Road as well as the segment of East Emory Road between Kerns Branch and Boruff Road will be named the "SSG Ryan C. Knauss Memorial Highway."

“We are tremendously proud of the service and bravery of Sergeant Ryan Knauss,” said Massey. “Though his life was cut way too short, he left a big impact on this community. He was a loving husband, son, and friend to many. It is very fitting that we can memorialize his life and service by naming this highway after him. From now on, when we drive the SSG Ryan C. Knauss Memorial Highway we can all honor and remember Sergeant Knauss and say prayer of gratitude for his life and service.”

Knauss was one of 13 service members to die in Afghanistan in an explosion outside Kabul's airport as the U.S. pulled military forces out of the country on August 26, 2021. The Army staff sergeant volunteered to help evacuate people from Afghanistan during a U.S. exit from that war that turned chaotic in the final days.