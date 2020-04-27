SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Monday, April 27 that Army Pfc. Oliver Jeffers, 31, who was killed during World War II, was accounted for on Thursday, April 23.

In November 1944, Jeffers was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, according to the agency.

The agency said his unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Germeter, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was killed in action on Nov. 10.

Jeffers could not be recovered because of the on-going fighting.

For additional information on the Defense Department's mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website

