Service & Sacrifice: Black Hawk Down, 30 years later

U.S. troops involved in an 18-hour gunfight in Somalia are gathering in Knoxville to mark a battle that captured the attention of the world in 1993.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans of the Battle of Mogadishu said it felt like everyone in that coastal African city had a gun and was pointing it at them. U.S. troops ventured into the heart of a city on edge as part of an armed convoy during what was supposed to be a “quick” mission to capture a warlord.

“That day was just a powder keg waiting to happen,” said Scott Johnson.

He served as a combat helicopter pilot and rescued fellow wounded soldiers who survived a gauntlet of gunfire and a fight for survival lasting throughout the day and night of Oct. 3, 1993. He was 25 years old at the time, and the veteran combat pilot would go on to serve a 24-year career as an FBI Special Agent and most recently launched a private security firm.

WBIR first aired a story about his experience in Somalia in 2015.

“I think everybody in the city picked up an AK-47 and just started firing in the air and trying to shoot down everything they could shoot down," he said.

This year marks 30 years since the historic battle that inspired books and the 2001 movie, "Black Hawk Down," referencing two American helicopters shot down in a conflict that left 18 Americans dead and 73 wounded — almost half of the U.S. troops involved in the operation.

“Freedom has a price. And these guys are the most modern-day example of what that price costs,” said Bradley Pruitt.

He is helping organize a reunion in Knoxville of veterans of the Battle of Mogadishu. The early October gathering marks the first in 30 years that many of those troops can attend because America isn’t at war and they aren’t deployed. Organizers tell 10News that more than half of the Ranger and Delta Force veterans involved in the operation have committed to joining the gathering.

“We'd love as many civilians on the sidewalks of Gay Street just supporting these guys,” said Pruitt, referring to one of the main public events tied to the reunion.

It is an easy way for members of the public to show support for those troops during a traditional run. The annual Mogadishu Mile is a tribute known by U.S. troops around the world. Every year at home and abroad, men and women in uniform take part to honor the Rangers and Delta Force troops forced to run almost a mile through a hail of gunfire to safety in Somalia.