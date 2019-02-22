SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A veteran of the D-Day invasion celebrated his 98th birthday Friday in his hometown of Sweetwater.

Clinton Riddle crash-landed in a canvas and wood glider behind enemy lines in France almost 75 years ago.

Friday marked the chance for his neighbors and family to show their love for a man who became a preacher and poet after surviving four invasions and hundreds of days in combat during World War II. 

"We know everybody in here and they are all different pieces of our past and present so seeing them all come together is just overwhelming," Riddle's daughter Connie said. 

Riddle agreed. 

"It means so much to see all my friends and relatives and so forth…making new friends," he said. 

When asked what his secret to living 98 years was, he said "being good" and laughed.

10News followed Riddle on a return trip to Normandy back in 2014 for the 70th anniversary of D-Day. 

He plans to head back to France in June for the 75th as the last surviving member of his unit. 

D-Day veteran Clinton Riddle
01 / 11
Clinton Riddle crash landed behind enemy lines during the D-Day invasion and made a third return trip to France to help mark the 74th anniversary on June 6th.
02 / 11
World War II veteran Clinton Riddle survived glider trips to both Normandy and Holland.
03 / 11
Clinton Riddle recognizes the scenes of battle, 70 years after the D-Day invasion
04 / 11
Clinton Riddle
05 / 11
If East TN WWII veteran Clinton Riddle had a dime for every handshake & picture...he could buy Normandy by the end of the day
06 / 11
Clinton Riddle
07 / 11
Clinton Riddle
08 / 11
Clinton Riddle
09 / 11
Clinton Riddle
10 / 11
WWII veteran Clinton Riddle showing us where he crash landed in a glider 70 years ago. He snapped that photo moments after landing
11 / 11
WWII veteran Clinton Riddle showing us where he crash landed in a glider 70 years ago. He snapped that photo moments after landing