Service & Sacrifice: 2021 Year in Review

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In year thirteen we launched a new occasional series within our Service and Sacrifice series. We are profiling the nine founding members of the Distinguished Flying Cross chapter in East Tennessee. It is the military's highest award for heroism in the sky and our stories explained what it takes to earn entry into that exclusive group. Those profiles will continue in 2022.
Again, we devoted more reporting in our series to the issues of mental health, suicide, and clearing court records for military veterans looking to lead a productive life as a civilian. We are marking the end of 2021 with a recap of a few of those people and issues we highlighted across the last year.