Service & Sacrifice: The archive project

The effort is underway to catalog the full archive of our Service & Sacrifice series making dozens of stories available to stream on the WBIR-TV YouTube channel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Service & Sacrifice collection includes dozens of stories chronicling the lives and life challenges of East Tennessee veterans.

The full archive will soon be up on the WBIR-TV YouTube channel.

“I think close to 300 [videos] at this point. So yeah, a lot. Hundreds, hundreds of videos,” said WBIR-TV digital storyteller Elizabeth Sims, who is helping finish the project.

It starts with our first story back on April 24, 2008, and runs through the present day.

“We've got about four years left [to catalog and post],” Sims said.

She expects the full archive to be up and available by the end of the year.

2023 ushers in year 15 of reporting our series dedicated to East Tennessee veterans.