Service & Sacrifice: 2022 Year in Review

This is a compilation of stories WBIR produced during the last year focused on East Tennessee military veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As 2022 comes to a close, it marked the fourteenth year that WBIR reported the Service & Sacrifice series, dedicated to exploring the lives and life challenges of military veterans in East Tennessee.

Some of the stories that WBIR aired in the last year include ones tackling the ongoing crisis of veteran suicide and stories profiling the 14 men from East Tennessee who earned the nation's highest award for valor in combat — The Medal of Honor.

On this page, you can also find our coverage of the living recipients of that medal who returned to Knoxville for the second time in eight years for their annual gathering.

In addition, our team spent 2022 uploading every Service & Sacrifice piece we have produced since 2008 to the WBIR Channel 10 YouTube page.