When an East Tennessee elementary school with fewer than 100 students started a fundraising campaign to send a military veteran on a day trip to Washington D.C., the response was overwhelming.

“I donated all the change I could, and I know a lot of my friends donated a lot of change, and I know my parents sent some in,” said 8th grader Amberlea Hensley whose grandfather served in World War II, her uncle in Vietnam, and even more family members in the U.S. Coast Guard.

“I just think, as a nation, we don’t do half as much as we should for them,” said Coker Creek Elementary 8th grader Case Grant.

Teacher Kristi Sisson helped spearhead the fundraising effort through the small mountain school.

“Sending letters home with kids, saying if you find change in the parking lot to bring it in…we even had calls from people in the community who don’t have kids in the school saying they would like to make a donation,” said Ms. Sisson.

She lost her father to complications from his war service in Vietnam. And his sacrifice during two different wars inspired her to raise enough money to send at least one veteran on the upcoming HonorAir Knoxville flight in April.

“To be able to honor them, it’s the least we can do,” said Ms. Sisson.

By the end of the month-long effort, the K-8th graders raised enough to send not one, but four veterans on the next flight including their school resource officer, Mr. Presley.

“I’m just honored. I don’t know what to say,” said a man who enlisted in the Army at age 17, served a combat tour in Vietnam, and right after a 22-year military career became a policeman.

“I’ve just always been in uniform, one kind or another and I wouldn’t want to ever do anything else, living my dream,” he said with a smile and in the middle of his 50th year serving his country and community.

“Our program exists from community support. Support from school children bring an exciting dynamic that we never anticipated. It’s a way for them to get involved and also learn a little history at the same time,” said HonorAir Knoxville founder Eddie Mannis.

The 28th HonorAir Knoxville flight is set to make the round trip on April 10th, and a big contingent of students from Coker Creek plan to be at the airport to welcome home Mr. Presley and more than 100 of his fellow veterans set to make that trip.