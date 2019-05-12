During a Veterans Day assembly at North Middle School in Lenoir City, one teacher was shocked to hear his name called.

“It’s just amazing, I did not realize what all they’ve done,” said Jerry Rabern who learned the school had raised enough money to send him on an HonorAir Knoxville flight to Washington, D.C.

“I’m very honored to be able to go on this trip,” said Mr. Rabern.

He joined the Air Force in 1967 and served during the war in Vietnam. Most recently, he has worked as a paraprofessional teacher, substitute, and prior to that he notched at 23-year career as a law enforcement officer.

In addition to our on camera interview about the trip he will make in October 2020 with HonorAir Knoxville, Mr. Rabern also took time to answer the following 10 Questions about the influence his military service has had on the rest of his life.