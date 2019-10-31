KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Military retirement for one Marine consists of chasing squeaky tennis balls, watching sports on a big screen TV from the couch, and occasionally chomping down on a favorite snack: hot dogs.

“He loves playing with my 4-year old,” said Chad Wood describing his retired Marine war dog Sergeant Rush. The 12-year old lab has a playful tail wag like most retrievers but the combat veteran possesses a highly specialized talent.

“We were a great pair. We did great together,” said the Marine veteran who was the last handler to work with a bomb detection dog that served five tours overseas.

“He saved my life and many others…He found too many IED’s to count,” recalled Wood who served in Afghanistan with Sgt. Rush. One of their many close calls unfolded when the military vehicle they were riding in rolled over a bomb buried in the road.

Sergeant Rush didn't make headlines, but his heroics on the battlefield are unforgettable.

Chad Wood

“It just exploded. It happened so fast that you have no idea, but we were very lucky,” said Wood recalling a rush of concern for his partner. “I’m alive, Rush is alive, everybody here is okay. Luckily, we were able to get out of there before a counter attack happened,” said Wood, who was a corporal and served five years in the Marines.

The most rewarding moment came after “dog school” and his pairing with Sgt. Rush, who was motivated on the battlefield by finding bombs so he could play with his beloved tennis ball.

Chad Wood

Most of the time the pair spent their days out front on patrol. Dogs often represent the tip of the combat spear, and their fellow troops look forward to any patrol that includes a dog -- especially Sgt. Rush.

“They loved him. He was their favorite. Every time we would got out, they’re like, 'Yes, we got Rush,' because he is the best,” said Wood.