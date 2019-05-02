KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee paid its final respects to seven veterans, some of whom were homeless, as they were given a proper burial Tuesday with full military honors.

The seven were claimed by a crowd of East Tennesseans -- most of whom they had never met in life.

The ceremony was put together by the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veteran Burial Program, East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Sevier County Medical Examiner's Office and the East Tennessee Regional Forensic Center.

Dozens of veterans and fellow East Tennesseans showed up at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery to pay their final respects and give them a proper burial.

Of those who were laid to rest:

Sgt. Frank Harmon Wilson, U.S. Army

SP5 Charles Joseph Burnett, U.S. Army, and his spouse Angela Marie Konieczki Burnett

SP4 (T) James David Ellis, U.S. Army

SP4 Ronnie Joe Lundy, U.S. Army

SP4 Stephen Sebastian Cunningham, U.S. Army

PFC James Michael Farrar, U.S. Army

SA Robert Lee Baker, U.S. Navy

Barbara Wilson -- wife to Sgt. Frank Wilson -- said the two had been married for 18 years. Sgt. Wilson served 3 tours in Vietnam, and his wife said the final show of support was more than anybody expected.

"He was a good man. He would have absolutely loved this," she said. "This was more than anybody expected. I couldn't afford to bury him, we didn't have any life insurance to speak of. If he'd of been alive, he'd be right there with them."

James Quick, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force,was part of the funeral procession.

"They served so much. They gave so much for their lives. For our freedom in this country, for us to do things we get to do, for all of us who served," Quick said.

