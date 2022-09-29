Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville

Flight 31 is dedicated to women veterans and gives them the chance to take an all-expenses paid, one-day trip to see memorials built in their honor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military.

That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12. It will include more than 100 women including several nurses who served during the war in Vietnam.

HonorAir Knoxville typically makes two trips a year, one in the fall and another in the spring but the pandemic forced months of delays for the “all women flight.”

HonorAir has served more than 3,800 veterans over the course of 15 years and 30 flights, according to its website.

For a look at what the veterans and escorts can expect on Flight 31, we roll back the clock this week and revisit a flight dedicated to veterans of Vietnam. In 2016, WBIR was aboard that flight. One of the many veterans on board called it one of the most important and memorable trips of their lives.