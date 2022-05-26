Sevierville native becomes first-ever female to win Tennesee National Guard shooting competition

Staff Sgt. Celia Riffey has been serving in the National Guard for over 11 years.

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — Staff Sgt. Celia Riffey, a military police Soldier with the 252nd Military Police Company and a native of Sevierville, was the first female in Tennessee history to place first in the Tennessee National Guard’s annual Adjutant General Rifle Match.

The three-day competition consisted of multiple graded events measuring the speed and accuracy of each marksman. The event took place in Tullahoma from May 20 to May 22.

“I didn’t expect to win, but I’m happy with how it turned out,” Riffey said. “I’m pleased with how I performed this weekend. Any day you get to throw lead down range is a good day in the Tennessee National Guard.”

Riffey has been serving in the National Guard for over 11 years.

"I do a lot of hunting and I’m comfortable with a rifle, but I was able to learn a lot,” Riffey said. “I like to teach, and I want my unit members to be as proficient as possible, so I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them so we can be a better unit.”