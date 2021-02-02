Small memorial for fallen servicemember from East Tennessee created, everyone welcome to visit

People are welcome to visit the memorial and honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, who died in an explosion outside the Kabul airport.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A small memorial for the servicemember from East Tennessee who was killed in the explosion at the Kabul airport was created, opening for everyone to visit on Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss had volunteered for the mission to help people as evacuations in Afghanistan continued, according to a Sergeant who knew him. People are welcome to stop by the memorial and honor his memory.

"The work he was doing there with his team, we know saved thousands of American lives," said 1st Sgt. Patrick Jeffrey. "The country, his wife, his unit, all of us at night mourn his loss. But there are thousands of American families who don't have to mourn today because of the selfless sacrifice that he made."

The memorial is on the corner of Emory Road and Tazwell Pike. It was created near the Weigel's gas station, giving anyone who needs to fill up a chance to spend a moment reflecting on Knauss. It includes U.S. flags for each service member who was killed, a cross for Knauss as well as his picture.