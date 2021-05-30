Smoky Mountain Memorial Ride honors fallen soldiers

Riders started at downtown Sevierville and traveled all the way to Clinch Mountain Veteran's Overlook in Grainger County.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn — In Sevier County, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at the courthouse to honor our country's fallen soldiers.

Riders, many of whom were sporting patriotic gear, began their memorial ride after a ceremony to kick things off.

Cameron Harvison, one of the riders, came from Virginia. He said making the drive was all worth it to honor those who have served.

"We're here to remember the fallen, remember those who couldn't come back home and to keep their memory alive. We're thinking of them and what they fought for and why we have the freedom to go make a ride like we're doing today," he said.