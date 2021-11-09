Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss burial set for Sept. 21 at Arlington National Cemetery

Knauss was killed in a suicide bombing alongside 12 other servicemembers outside Kabul's airport on August 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss is set to be buried at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Arlington National Cemetery.

Knauss was killed in a suicide bombing alongside 12 other servicemembers outside Kabul's airport while trying to evacuate people out of Afghanistan on August 26. At least 169 Afghans were also killed.

All 13 troops were awarded posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

He will be transported to Arlington by Mynatt Funeral Home with the Knox County Sheriff's Office escorting them at no cost to the family, according to the funeral director.

There is no word yet on when he will be transported.

Gibbs High School, where Knauss graduated in 2016, hosted a public memorial on Sept. 11.