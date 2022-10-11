A Sisterhood of Service: Support group unites women veterans

They are sisters, not by blood or by chance but by a call of duty to serve in the military.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Foundation for Women Veterans is uniting women who served in the military, from all service backgrounds. They're in the process of applying and becoming a nonprofit, which will allow the foundation to help other veteran groups.

One of the groups they'll be helping is the Greater Knoxville Women Veterans Network -- a social and support group connecting veterans and women alike.

Jessica Hodge, a Marine Corps veteran who served for nine years, founded and leads the group. She is also part of the foundation.

She said her involvement and leadership in both groups give her a purpose.

"I really need some purpose in my life," Hodge said. "And it helps me, it makes me feel better about myself to help other veterans."

The Greater Knoxville Women Veterans Group first started as a Facebook group in January to connect women veterans.

In less than a year, the group has gained almost 200 members. All of them are of different ages, some as young as 23 years old to as old as 97 years old. All the women have served from World War II to Afghanistan.

For Hodge, this group has become a sense of family.

"They're the sisters that I've always needed. That's what they mean to me," she said. "I will do anything for them. And I know that they'll do anything for me. We're there for each other."

This group has allowed them to navigate life together, hand-in-hand.

"Sometimes, we go out to eat. Sometimes, we get together for a chick flick. We've taken crochet classes together, hikes, rafting. We've done all kinds of stuff," Hodge said.

Hodge's experience in the military was filled with periods of darkness and, at times, suicide. Now she's redirecting to help and empower other females in her shoes.

"Don't let them get you down girls. Be strong. Be proud. Your role in the military is just as important as any man's role," she said. "Our service is every bit as important as a man's service is. And a lot of times we get overlooked."

In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, women from the foundation and support group will walk in the Knoxville Veterans Day Parade.