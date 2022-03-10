"The Wall That Heals," national Vietnam War memorial display, to arrive in Knoxville in April

"The Wall That Heals" will be displayed at Lynnhurst Cemetery 24 hours per day, starting April 21 and ending April 24.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most walls stay in a single place, standing against the elements. However, a wall that travels around the country will be stopping in Knox County on April 21.

It's called "The Wall That Heals" and is part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. and is designed to travel around the U.S., stopping at communities and giving people a chance to reflect on the impact of the Vietnam War.

The display includes a mobile education center where people can learn more about the organization behind it and read about the history of the Vietnam War.

It is 375 feet long and stands around 7.5 feet tall. It rises gradually as visitors walk along the wall, looking at the names of people who served during the Vietnam War. It is set up by volunteers who arrange the components to hold the wall up and clear space for it.

An opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Lynnhurst Ceremony on April 21, kicking off the days when people can experience the Vietnam Veterans memorial without driving all the way to Washington D.C.

Parking for the display will be available at a nearby Food City off North Broadway, according to organizers. Shuttle service to the wall will be provided from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.