Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, numerous volunteers help honor and remember veterans on Christmas by placing wreaths at their graves.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, volunteers in Knoxville will place thousands of wreaths at three cemeteries: The Knoxville National Cemetery, the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, and the Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The wreaths arrived Thursday and were delivered on a truck with the help of volunteers on motorcycles with the East Tennessee Patriot Guard Riders.

Alfred Holland, ride captain of the group, said it's important to show reverence.

"We'd like to have the whole cemetery filled with wreaths to show that none of the veterans are forgotten," he said.

Donations collected through the holiday season go to pay for the wreaths, which cost $15 each.