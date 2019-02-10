A U.S. Marine from Lenoir City came home to deliver an emotional surprise reunion with his siblings.

Private First Class Ethan Johnson recently graduated from his aviation mechanics training in Virginia Beach. Jennifer Franklin sent us photos and videos of the reunion, saying he had not been home since April.

On Tuesday, he came home to surprise his two younger siblings, Adalyn and Reece, at Eaton Elementary and North Middle School.

Jennifer Franklin

Jennifer Franklin

Franklin said he will be home for a few days before heading on to his permanent duty station, saying he's here long enough to catch each of their football games this weekend at Lenoir City Middle School.

Jennifer Franklin

Welcome home, Marine!

