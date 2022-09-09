Medal of Honor recipients speak with University of Tennessee students

Medal of Honor recipients shared their experiences and answer questions about stressors they face like PTSD, substance abuse and much more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Valor Outreach Program of the University of Tennessee welcomed a panel of Medal of Honor recipients on Friday. UT students gathered to listen to stories about their service and sacrifice.

The panel discussed topics like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, substance abuse, and other unique stressors many veterans face when returning home. They also spoke about how to deal with those stressors and answered questions from students.

"We hope to lead by example, in that manner," said Master Sergeant Matthew Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient. "You know, the whole panel, they've seen terrible things. But in precarious situations, all have come out better for it."

The panel shared with the students how important it is for veterans to find people who they can trust and to surround themselves with family.

"Mentally prepare yourself to see, and maybe have to do some of the things that no human should have to do or see, to be ready to come back and deal with it," said Master Sergeant Leroy Petry, a retired veteran and Medal of Honor recipient.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said they've seen an increase in veterans' enrollment at UT, so this year they organized a special orientation for them. She said last year's legislature passed laws that let them the cost of tuition, which brought in more students with military experience.

"We want young people to develop the courage to step forward and act and lead," Plowman said. "When you have people like this here who have shown enormous courage, it's just so inspiring."

Some students requested off from their classes when they heard the panel was arriving at UT. And some others tried to rush in right before their classes. But many of them said this was an enormous motivation for them to keep moving forward.

"Their words are exactly the reason why I joined this program in the first place," said Abigail Han, a team leader at UT's Army ROTC program. "So, it kind of gave me this encouragement that I can keep going. I can keep doing this."

As for the recipients, one of the lessons they brought home was about inclusivity.