UT planning to honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, with scholarship in his name

The University of Tennessee said they are planning to honor the fallen soldier with a scholarship in his name. They said that tribute to him may grow more expansive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a tweet asking to honor fallen U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss with a seat at Neyland Stadium, the university said they plan to honor him with a scholarship.

Officials said they are in the beginning stages of what exactly it will look like, but will make an announcement on what the university's tribute to him will look like in the days to come.

Knauss graduated from high school in 2016 before joining the military.

Knauss and his family will travel in a procession to the high school at 2628 Tazewell Pike from Mynatt Funeral Home's Halls Chapel at 4131 East Emory Road. The procession will travel east on Emory Road, across Maynardville Pike, and continue all the way to Tazewell Pike at Harbison's Crossroads before arrived at the school at 4:30 p.m. People are invited to line portions of the procession route but are asked to do so safely and respectfully.

The public is invited to pay their respects to Knauss in the high school gymnasium after the service, where he will be lying in repose. People are asked to turn off their cell phones, and no video or photos will be allowed to be taken in the gymnasium.

People can also visit Mynatt funeral Home's Halls or Fountain City location starting the afternoon of September 9 to sign guestbooks to pay their respects.

WBIR will cover those events online and through our app.