VA sees 'signs of hope' after reporting fewer veteran suicides in recent years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released its 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention report Monday, which showed signs of hope after the number of reported military veteran suicides declined for another year.

Dr. Matt Miller, National Director of the VA Suicide Prevention Program, said the report offers 20 years of data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Department of Defense up through 2020. Year after year, the report would typically show steady increases in the number of veteran suicides. However, in the past two years -- that trend has been reversing.

"This provides a point-in-time snapshot of where we're at, and where we're at there are meaningful signs of hope and encouragement within the data," Miller said.

In 2020, suicide was the 13th-leading cause of death among veterans overall and the second-leading cause of death among veterans under age 45.

Miller said there has been a 10% decrease in veteran suicides when looking at 2019 and 2020 combined.

"As I read the report, I see clear signs and signals that reflect our three foundational truths in the VA and suicide prevention," Miller said. "Number one, suicide is preventable. Number two, suicide prevention will require a public health approach that advances clinical practices and access, as well as then community-based approaches that extend beyond and can include clinical applications. Third, everyone has a role to play. Everyone plays a part in suicide prevention. It's not just the VA. It's not just mental health -- we all have a role to play."

The U.S. has roughly 19 million veterans, representing less than 10% of the total adult population of the country. However, suicide has affected veterans at a comparatively higher rate. In the latest report, 6,146 veterans reportedly died by suicide -- nearly 14% of all reported adult suicide deaths in the U.S. in 2020.

"If you put 2019 and 2020 together, we're looking at a 10% decrease in veteran suicide. Some people say, 'Well, Matt, isn't that just a reflection of the American population trend?' And yes, the American population adult trend in 2019 and 2020 has decreased, but only about half that rate -- about a 5% decrease. So for veterans to decrease 10% the same time non-veterans did about 4 to 5 percent... I think that's meaningful," Miller said.

The report took into account the COVID-19 pandemic, saying trends did not indicate an impact of the pandemic on veteran suicide mortality.

"Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, age and sex-adjusted suicide rates among Veterans fell 4.8% from 2019 to 2020, versus a 3.6% decline among non-Veteran U.S. adults," the report said.