East TN veterans advocating for other veterans to take advantage of new benefits

The PACT Act passed in 2022 and expanded the benefits available for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Generations of veterans may face health challenges due to their service at burn pits, exposure to Agent Orange or a variety of other causes. In 2022, the benefits they can get from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expanded, with the passage of the PACT Act.

Because of the law, veterans and their families could see hundreds of dollars more every month in benefits.

"Bad things happen, not only being wounded but other bad things happen in a combat zone and I'm hoping folks will find out what they are eligible for and work on getting in," said Gary Ellis, a veteran who now works as an advocate for other veterans across East Tennessee.

He is working with some other veterans to encourage people to take advantage of benefits from the VA.

"One of the key things I always stress is, the VA's not giving you anything. You're getting what you've earned," said Tom Humphries, a Knox County Veterans Service officer.

The PACT Act was the biggest expansion of VA benefits after around 30 years. It could reach around a third of U.S. veterans and their families, including some of the 29,000 veterans in Knox County.

"That doesn't count surviving spouses, so it's really an unknown number of how many veterans and spouses this could impact," said Humphries.

The law also allows surviving spouses of veterans exposed to some of the toxic chemicals to collect benefits of up to $1,500 per month.

"Since the Gulf Wars and the post-9/11 conflicts, there have been a lot of new toxins introduced. There were burn pits. There were oil well fires. There were a lot of things with a lot of fumes. They're just beginning to realize there is a lot of this," said Chris Albrecht, who works with the Vietnam Veterans of America.