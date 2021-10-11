KPD and KFD commitment to country and Knoxville

Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department have multiple employees who are former veterans.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From serving the country to serving the community, veterans in the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) and the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) have made the ultimate commitment to service and sacrifice.

Out of 327 employees, 87 military veterans serve in the fire department, according to KFD Capt. D.J. Corcoran.

As part of a tradition, KFD said they have displayed the American flag for 20 years at the intersection of Union Avenue and Gay street to show their patriotism to the country.

Out of 382 sworn police officers, approximately 97 military veterans are serving the Knoxville community, said KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.

KPD said they are grateful and appreciative of the officers who have made devotion to the country and the community.