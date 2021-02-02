Veterans connect with community during Wreaths Across America education event

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit was set up in the parking lot of the Knoxville Expo Center over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans connected with the Knoxville community over the weekend and taught people about Wreaths Across America's mission, telling stories about service and sacrifice.

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit was set up at the Knoxville Expo Center, inviting people to learn more about the organization by watching videos of its mission. They also showed people different locations where they worked and answered questions about sponsoring wreaths.

The exhibit also showed people where the mission was expected to go in the years to come, giving them information about what to expect for the future of Wreaths Across America.

"Our goal nationwide is to bring communities of veterans together, to open up conversations about the importance of saying 'thank you' to our fallen veterans and other veterans on a daily basis, and then spreading the word about the mission of Wreaths Across America," said Stefan Brann, an ambassador of the organization.

They were set up from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Sunday.