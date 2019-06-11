KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans and active-duty military can celebrate this Veterans Day and get their money's worth.

Businesses all over the country are saluting veterans with free or reduced-price meals, services and more. Whether you're a museum-goer, a foodie, or a go-kart aficionado, there's probably a place on this list that works for you.

Here are a few lists of places with Veterans Day deals, both local and national. Some businesses didn't specify whether they required military I.D. cards, but it's a good idea to bring yours just in case.

Experiences and Attractions:

Museum of East Tennessee - Veterans, active duty military and their families can receive free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum of Appalachia: Free admission to veterans and active-duty military.

NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains: Free admission to veterans and active-duty military from Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. Each member of the active military or veteran’s party will receive a $3 discount on regular-priced wristbands. Valid military I.D. required.

State and national parks: It's a fee-free day, so anyone can visit parks for free.

Services:

Frank's Barbershop: Free haircut for veterans.

Salon Visage: Free haircut for veterans.

Affordable Dentures & Implants (Sevierville): Free consults, x-rays, single tooth extractions and repairs at no charge for veterans with a military I.D.

Free food (participation may vary, check with your location):



Applebee's: Free meal for veterans and active-duty military from a limited menu.

Calhoun’s: Free entrée from a limited menu.

Pilot Flying J: Free coffee and breakfast item for veterans and active-duty military from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11.

Shoney's: Free breakfast bar for veterans and active-duty military from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu for all veterans and active military; proof of service is required.

Chili's: Free entrée from a special menu for veterans and active military members.

Cracker Barrel: Complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte for veterans and active-duty military.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active-duty military from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Denny’s: Free Grand Slam Breakfast for veterans from 5 a.m. to noon.

O'Charley’s: Free meal from a special menu for all veterans and active-duty military. You must show a military I.D.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active-duty military.

Dunkin Donuts: Free donut for active-duty military and veterans.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other offers (at participating locations):

Great Clips: Veterans can get a free haircut on Nov. 11, or they can get a free haircut card to use by Dec. 3. Not a veteran? You can purchase a haircut for yourself on Nov. 11 and get a free card to give to a veteran you know.

Macy’s: Storewide online sale.

Target: register for 10 percent off the entire purchase coupon from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11.

Do you know of a business with a Veterans Day deal this year? Let us know!