Veterans Heritage Site Foundation to host War Dog Memorial March on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi's campus is going to the dogs on Sunday when families from their pooches to a 1-mile paved walking loop for a special march.
The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation is hosting a "War Dog Memorial March," honoring U.S. Military Service Dogs. They said those dogs are legally considered military veterans, and they are working to raise money for a Military Working Dog Heritage Museum.
Families are encouraged to bring their pooches to the walk. Tickets are up to $25 and the event starts at 10915 Hardin Valley Road. The march kicks off at 1 p.m. and should 4 p.m. The festivities officially start at 2 p.m.
The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation also encouraged people to dress their dogs up to win a prize for the "most patriotic" dog. Anyone who registers will also get an event bandanna and event shirts.
During the walk, people will also have the chance to learn about "war dogs." Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will also be this year's Grand Marshall. People will also be able to find their next companion from Young Williams Animal Center when they bring adoptable dogs to the walk.