Vets can visit Museum of Appalachia for free on Memorial Day

CLINTON, Tenn. — If you're looking for a less jam-packed place to spend Memorial Day, you can head to the green acres of Museum of Appalachia, now open in Clinton.

Staff said they're offering free admission to veterans on Monday to honor the sacrifices made by our U.S. military servicemen and women.

The museum has already gotten some business this weekend.

"We've had a good number of people, but we are really able to keep them apart because we have 30-something buildings here. So that's nice," museum president Elaine Irwin Meyer said.

The museum is open 9 to 5. The restaurant will also be open. They plan to serve a homestyle lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.