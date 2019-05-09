KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Coast Guard trained with East Tennessee law enforcement to prepare for the worst with various training exercises at Volunteer Landing.

On Wednesday, the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency joined the Coast Guard in conducting boat drills on the Tennessee River.

These drills simulated everything from medical evacuations to active shooters. The Lenoir City Coast Guard Auxiliary and students from the University of Tennessee played the roles of passengers to add more realism to the scenarios.

Joshua Reynolds with the U.S. Coast Guard said these realistic exercises are important because they need to perform like they practice.

"These are really vital. If you don't practice it, you're going to perform like you practice, so a lot of the folks get a really unique experience here," he said.

Reynolds also said many people don't realize the Coast Guard holds jurisdiction over federal waterways such as the Tennessee River as well as oceans. He said this is due to the billions of dollars in commerce that are transported through these waterways.

The Knoxville Fire Department was also there to participate in some 'man overboard' rescue drills to stay prepared.

