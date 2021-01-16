Volunteers clean up wreaths from graves of veterans

Volunteers braved the cold Saturday morning to clean up the graves of veterans across three cemeteries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers gathered to honor graves of veterans in East Tennessee one more time, after decorating them with wreaths over in December.

The volunteers braved cold weather to clean up the graves at three cemeteries in East Tennessee, retiring the wreaths. Officials said that it only took an hour at the Knoxville National Cemetery. Volunteers also picked up the wreaths at Gov. John Sevier Veterans State Cemetery.

Officials also said that they had some major donations, which will help them prepare for next year's Wreaths Across America event.

"Remember our fallen veterans," officials said at the Knoxville National Cemetery. "Honor those who serve. Teach your children the value of freedom."