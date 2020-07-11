Volunteers honor veterans by placing flags on Knoxville graves

Volunteers worked to honor service members who died by placing flags on graves at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers are working to make sure that veterans in Knoxville are remembered.

Several gathered at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Saturday to honor service members who died. They planted flags on veterans' graves at the cemetery off Lyons View Pike, staying there until all of the graves had a flag on it.

"We're very fortunate to live in the country that we live in," said Rob Shomaker, who helped place the flags. "Ultimately the people that arwe laid to rest here have fought for the freedoms that we enjoy today. It's great to be out here and be abel to pay respect to them and teach the kids a little about what that sacrifice means."