Wounded soldier opens the door to his new mortgage-free smart home thanks to local and national orgs

The Gary Sinise Foundation and Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville built a new home for the Army veteran and his wife to meet their needs.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Staff Sergeant Casey Jones and his wife Shannon have a new place in Sevierville to call home.

The U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart Recipient opened the door to his beautiful new home in June -- which was built through the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program that provides severely wounded warriors with mortgage-free smart homes adapted to their needs.

Jones served as a senior explosive ordinance disposal member, losing both of his legs when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated beneath him in 2013. He spent the next two years of his life learning how to walk again with prosthetic legs with the help of his wife, but his former two-story home was not built to accommodate his new daily needs.

Members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville helped support the construction of the new home.

“This was such a rewarding project to be involved with,” said Dan Mitchell of Eagle CDI, a member of HBAGK. “The Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville gives back to the community in hundreds of ways, but when you see people as deserving as Casey and Shannon getting a new home designed specifically for them and their unique needs, it brings that giving to life for the dozens of HBAGK members who participated.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the foundation was unable to provide the normal in-person dedication for the Jones family. It instead held a unique virtual dedication for the two.

“The Gary Sinise Foundation is honored to provide a home to one of our nation’s heroes, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Casey Jones. This home was specifically designed to help Casey each day regain independence and mobility that was lost as a result of his injury,” said Elizabeth Fields, Chief Operating Officer of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “Thank you to all of our partners for helping us show Casey and his wife Shannon how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice. We wish them a lifetime of blessings and happiness in their forever home.”