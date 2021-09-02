WATCH: Driver plummets off snowy Wisconsin overpass

The driver, who did not appear to be impaired, is now recovering in the hospital.

MILWAUKEE — The driver of a pick-up truck survived a stunning crash caught on traffic cameras in Wisconsin.

The crash happened Saturday in Milwaukee. The video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the truck smashing through the guardrail on an overpass, plunging 70 feet to the travel lanes of Interstate 94 below.

Police said the driver lost control of his truck near the snowy edge of the ramp.