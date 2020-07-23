A mother and her two children were found dead inside a vehicle in Farmers Branch, officials confirmed Thursday morning.
Natalie Chambers, 31, and her daughters, Izabel 4, and Elise, 2, had been missing since Wednesday, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities say Natalie and her daughters left their Forney house around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a playdate in Grapevine, but they never arrived.
Natalie's cellphone was last detected around 1 p.m. near Interstate 635 and Midway Road in Dallas.
They were last seen in a blue 2008 Ford Escape with Texas license plate number KZR9118.
Their bodies were found inside the vehicle around 10 a.m. Thursday near the 4300 block of LBJ Freeway, Farmers Branch police said.
The cause of their deaths is under investigation at this time.
