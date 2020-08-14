Neighbors help wrangle wayward goats, donkey who broke loose from yard duty near popular Atlanta park

It happened Tuesday in the popular Chastain Park area.

ATLANTA — It was a sight to behold earlier this week, when about two dozen goats and a donkey got loose and started wandering the streets of Atlanta!

It happened Tuesday in the Chastain Park area.

Neighbors said a homeowner rented the rowdy bunch to help clear some brush in her yard.

The donkey was supposed to help herd the goats, but they got loose anyhow and wandered off to greener pastures.

It took three women - with several dog leashes - and 30 minutes to round them up.