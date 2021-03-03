New details emerge from Marine's veteran arrest in Venezuela

Matthew Heath is accused by the Venezuelan government of being a terrorist and spying for former President Trump.

Matthew Heath, a veteran from the Marines, is being held in Venezuela after being arrested and accused by their government of being a terrorist and spying for former President Trump.

New details given to 10News on Tuesday show that he was taken into custody last September along with three other people. Venezuelan authorities seized a satellite phone, credit cards, cell phones and a car during the arrest. They did not seize any weapons according to reports.

Heath appeared in Venezuelan court last week, and his family said that he was tortured while in prison. They said he is innocent of the Venezuelan government's charges and that he was in Columbia to visit his girlfriend and get more boating experience.

Just days before his arrest, he told them that he would be heading home, according to his family.