Off-duty trooper dressed as a 'Star Wars' Stormtrooper stops wrong-way driver

NEVADA, USA — An off-duty trooper sprung into action to stop a wrong-way driver in the early hours of Oct. 31, but she had a different uniform on than you might expect.
Given the day of the year, Nevada State trooper Britta Foesch had just left a Halloween party and was dressed as a Stormtrooper, just without the helmet. And the whole thing was caught on a dash camera.
"While off duty, Trooper Foesch was on her way home from a Halloween Party early this morning when she came face to face with a wrong-way driver in Las Vegas," NHP wrote in a Facebook post.
Luckily, Foesch was able to stop the driver who was arrested on the suspicion of DUI, according to the NHP.
"Trooper Foesch no doubt intervened and stopped a potentially deadly situation. The FORCE is strong in Trooper Foesch," the NHP said.
