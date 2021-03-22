Registration is open for virtual career fair to transitioning Army and Army spouses

This virtual hiring event on March 23 is open for registration to all U.S. Army service members and spouses.

The Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair, hosted by RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans, will be on Tuesday, March 23, from 10am to 4pm EST.

This virtual hiring event is open for registration to all U.S. Army service members and their spouses.

It provides personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.

Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.

Organizations attending are hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they are filling jobs now. Visit their website here to register for the event.

RecuitMilitary said veteran unemployment continues to slide down the COVID-19 curve and more than double the unemployment rate of veterans at this time last year.

Also, the unemployment rate of military spouses also heads steady, but at a higher rate of nearly 24%.