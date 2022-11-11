Here's what East Tennessee should know about student loan forgiveness

A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. What does this mean to millions of applicants?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The program was first introduced in August and it is meant to help millions of American borrowers, giving them debt relief for up to $20,000 in student loans.

However, the judge's ruling may change that.

Within four months, about 26 million Americans have so far applied for the forgiveness programs. Out of that number, 16 million of those requests have so far been approved.

Since launching, President Biden's plan has faced several challenges. The application was already on hold due to other state legal lawsuits. Now, the Department of Education from cannot accept new applications.

The studentaid.gov website reads: "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."

The Texas judge argued that the Biden administration is trying to go around Congress and that it needs to get lawmakers' approval. In response, the White House says Congress gave the Secretary of Education the power to forgive student loan debt years ago.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice says it will appeal the district's court ruling to the fifth circuit court of appeals.

If you have applied for the loan break, you'll have to wait to see what happens in the courts. In the meantime, the administration will hold onto your application.