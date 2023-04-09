Three TN lawmakers invited to White House for announcement of gun violence prevention federal office

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), Rep. Harold Love (D-Nashville) and Rep. Karen Camper (D-Memphis) were invited to attend.

WASHINGTON — Three Tennessee lawmakers were invited to Washington D.C. as President Joe Biden prepares to announce the creation of a federal office on gun violence prevention on Friday, according to a release from lawmakers.

Those three lawmakers were Tennessee Senate minority leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), Rep. Harold Love (D-Nashville), and Tennessee House minority leader Rep. Karen Camper (D-Memphis). They

"As a state legislator, I have seen laws passed at the state level that have put more guns on the street and policies that have led to more gun crimes, particularly here in Memphis. Our neighborhoods and our schools are less safe today than they were in the past," said Camper in a statement.

The new office will work to coordinate between federal leaders while also offering guidance to states with rising gun violence rates. It will also take the lead on implementing gun-related legislation that was signed into law last year, according to the Associated Press and a statement from Tennessee lawmakers.

The Sycamore Institute recently said 1,569 residents of Tennessee in total in 2021 died due to gun violence. The study also found that gunfire was the leading cause of death for minors in the state.