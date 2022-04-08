"We are helping every way we can" | East TN couple returns from aid work at Ukrainian border

Victoria and Henry Benach returned to Hamilton County after leaving home to give humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple that traveled across the world to help people in Ukraine is back home.

Victoria and Henry Benach live in Chattanooga. They left East Tennessee for the border of Ukraine and Poland, where they said they gave humanitarian and spiritual aid.

On Friday, a Russian rocket hit a railway station and killed 39 people, according to reports. Around 100 other people were hurt. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have also said around 67 bodies were found in a mass grave in a suburb of northern Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. More than 4 million refugees have fled the country.

"When we came home, I was literally crying every day because I don't want to stay here," said Victoria Benach.

She and her husband said they sent thousands of dollars worth of aid to help Ukrainians, on top of their missionary and humanitarian work. Victoria said that some members of her family are still in Ukraine because of medical conditions.

"We are helping every way we can, both militarily and with humanitarian aid," said Henry Benach.