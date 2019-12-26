GAINESVILLE, Georgia — An expanded recall of hard-boiled eggs now includes items sold at CostCo, Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe's nationwide.

The recall covers hard boiled egg products manufactured at the Gainesville, Georgia plant of Alamark Foods.

The eggs are being recalled because of a chance they are contaminated with listeria.

The FDA has a full list of recalled products on its website.

Seven people in five states have been sickened in the outbreak according to the CDC.

There have been no illnesses in Tennessee, but again the recall affects grocery stores nationwide. One person has died from the outbreak.

