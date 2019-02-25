A bill that would redefine marriage in Tennessee could cost the state billions of dollars in federal funding if it passes the general assembly, according to its fiscal note.

The Natural Marriage Defense Act would "defend natural marriage between one man and one woman regardless of any court decision to the contrary." Rep. Jerry Sexton, a Republican from Bean Station in Grainger County, and Sen. Mark Pody, a Republican from Lebanon, filed the plan.

The fiscal note attached to the bill stated TennCare's federal funding - more than $7.4 billion - could be in jeopardy if someone is denied coverage because they are in a same-sex marriage but would otherwise be eligible for coverage.

TennCare also reports in the note that the bill would also create new administrative costs because the agency would have to track married people differently.

The Department of Human Services reports in the fiscal note that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds could also be endangered by the bill. Those total more than $2 billion.

There are other fiscal impacts associated with the bill, including a decrease in marriage license revenue and legal fees to defend the plan.

If the bill passes, Tennessee would no longer recognize same-sex marriages. The plan would prevent any government officials from observing federal laws allowing gay marriage - including the landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling. The plan also said those who do not comply with the law could be arrested or fined.

Sen. Pody told NBC News that the Supreme Court “overstepped its authority” with the 2015 decision. He claimed marriage is “a state issue, not a federal issue,” and therefore, he added, the 2015 ruling is “unconstitutional” and should be rectified.”

But while Sen. Pody said he strongly believes “marriage should be between a man and a woman,” others find the reintroduction of the bill to be a major step backward for Tennessee.

"As a native Tennessean, it's disappointing to see lawmakers pushing more mean, pointless legislation that would do nothing except single out LGBTQ people in an effort to make us feel less than equal,” said Nick Morrow, press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group. “Marriage equality is settled law, and if Tennessee wants to continue to be a welcoming destination for businesses, tourists and transplants alike, our representatives need to join us in the year 2019."

The proposed legislation failed in the state’s House of Representatives last session, but Chris Sanders, executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project, which lobbies state legislatures on LGBTQ issues, said it’s not clear at this point how it will fare this time around.

A similar plan was first proposed in 2016.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect billions of dollars could be lost, not millions.