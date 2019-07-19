FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville, North Carolina police are searching for a missing mother and her daughter.

WNCN reports the Carmen Lowe, 23, and 4-year-old Aubriana Recinos haven't been seen since July 8. Police have not yet said where they were last seen.

Police believe the pair left on their own, and they don't believe they're in danger. Still, family members have said they're worried about the pair, and want the authorities to find them.

Lowe is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).