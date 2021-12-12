Neighbors alert household to apartment fire

People from two apartments were displaced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Red Cross is helping shelter people from apartments near the old East Towne Mall area after a fire.

Knoxville Fire Department responded around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night to a report of a chimney fire at the apartment complex on 5205 Village Crest Way. When crews arrived, the people had already evacuated the building. Assistant Chief Brent Seymour says neighbors alerted those in the apartment where the chimney fire started.

Seymour says most of the fire was centered around the chimney, and only a small amount of fire had spread into the apartment itself. Crews went up on a ladder to put the fire out.

Fire investigators ruled the fire an accident. Seymour says the main factor displacing people was water damage from extinguishing the fire.