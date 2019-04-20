PARROTTSVILLE, Tenn. — The severe weather that rolled into East Tennessee left behind flooded roads and storm damage in Cocke County.

In the Clear Creek subdivision in Parrottsville, every time it rains hard the creek overflows onto the road and into yards. Neighbors say the flooding hasn't always been bad, but since the county made changes to the road a few months ago, the problem has gotten worse.

Janice Jenkins lives in the subdivision right before the river starts. Her yard has been flooded multiple times in the last few months.

“Every time it rains we’re always in fear of what’s happening next,” Jenkins stated. “It’s horrific. I mean to look out in your back yard, well what was a back yard, we have a creek and a pond and then there’s nothing and then all the fencing you put up is gone and you have to rescue your animals to keep them from drowning.”

The rain from Thursday night and Friday caused enough flooding to close down the section of the road, leaving some neighbors stranded since it's the only way in and out of the subdivision, according to homeowner Ron Davis.

“I mean it’s terrible," Davis made clear. "You can’t get to your house at night. You’ve got kids and surely you can’t take them across. Last night I helped a man across with a 6-year-old boy with a rope to get him home last night. That’s terrible.”

There are also people in the neighborhood who have health concerns. One woman, Davis' wife, is on at-home hospice and he worries that emergency crews wouldn't be able to get through to their house when the road floods if she happens to need assistance.

"The emergency crews said they would do whatever they needed to do to get to her if something did happen, but there's no way they could," Davis admitted. "The fire department said they could bring in a helicopter, but that would take 25 minutes, and we don't have that kind of time."

Ron Wilson also lives in the neighborhood and says the flooding used to be a small problem, but now it's a big one.

“In the last 2 months, it’s overflown four times and washed the road out three,” Wilson noted.

It hasn’t always been like this, though. Neighbors say it all got worse when the county came in to "repair" the road and make updates.

“It all started with them changing the tiles of our road. It never should have been done and once it was done they felt that was all they were going to do," Jenkins explained.

They say the county has to get something done so they can have peace of mind again.

“They need to build a bridge over it and let the water flow freely,” Davis explained.

"We would all love a bridge, but money matters and we're not a rich county, so I don't know that they can afford to do that," Wilson said. "But they'll have to come up with either more tiles the width of the road and when they do it they'll need concrete culverts on both sides and put a permanent padding whether it be pavement or concrete across it. Otherwise, if you put gravel on there it's just going to put gravel in the creek and in the river downstream."

Neighbors say they have contacted the county, have tried to get in touch with the roads superintendent, and have even contacted their state representative.

They say they are sure they will be able to get someone to fix it sooner or later, but they can't keep living like this.