ALCOA, Tenn. — East Tennessee's first Axe Throwing venue has opened.

Smoky Mountain Axe, which is located in the Midland Plaza in Alcoa, opened this week.

It's exactly how it sounds. You're given some rules and instructions and then you can start your throwing.

The company said it's a local, veteran-owned company and you can bring the kids.

"We are family friendly and serve no alcohol. We have trained axe coaches in every lane to ensure safety at all times," the company said.

SMOKY MOUNTAIN AXE HOUSE

Employees said they are members of the World Axe Throwing League and will host qualifying for the World Championships on ESPN.

The question is -- will you be a one-handed or two-handed thrower?